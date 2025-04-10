Arunachal Govt to Make Tawang Hub For Organic Farming: Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 10: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Allied Minister, Gabriel D. Wangsu, has proposed turning Tawang district into a hub for organic farming. Speaking at a review meeting with government departments in Tawang on Wednesday, Wangsu stressed the importance of preserving the district’s natural purity by avoiding the use of chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Wangsu expressed his vision to make Tawang a model for organic farming, hoping other districts would follow suit. He highlighted the need for inter-departmental collaboration, stakeholder engagement through workshops, and the protection of local germplasm. Additionally, the minister emphasized providing quality seeds, feeds, and breeds to farmers.

Wangsu also praised the work of the officers and encouraged them to offer practical support to local farmers, urging them to explore innovative solutions. The minister toured agricultural facilities, including a walnut garden, greenhouse, kiwi garden, and government trout farm in Tawang.

He also visited agricultural sites in West Kameng district, including the state cattle farm and a government fish farm at Bhalukpong.