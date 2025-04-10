Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Selected For Target Asian Games Group 2026 In Taekwondo

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 10: Rupa Bayor from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected under the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, for the 2026 Asian Games in the discipline of Taekwondo.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Bayor on her achievement through a message on social media. He said her selection as an elite athlete under the prestigious TAGG scheme is a testament to her hard work, discipline, and exceptional talent.

“We are proud of your achievement and confident that you will make the nation proud on the international stage,” Khandu said, wishing her continued success and encouraging her to inspire others through her journey.