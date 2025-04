NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 10: Assam Rifles successfully carried out the repair and maintenance of the 4.8 km road link connecting Athibung town and Inbung village in Nagaland on 8 April 2025.

The vital route had been non-operational since 2022, causing significant inconvenience to local residents.

The reopening of the road is expected to ease transportation and improve connectivity for the people in the region.