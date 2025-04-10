Bridge Collapse in North Tripura: Cement Lorry Plunges Into Ditch, Fears of Casualties

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2025: A tragic accident took place on Thursday morning when a 12-wheeler cement-laden lorry fell into a ditch after a bridge collapsed on the Damcherra-Khedacherra route in North Tripura district. The sudden collapse of the bridge has sparked fears of serious injuries to the driver and his assistant.

According to eyewitnesses, the bridge was visibly weak and unable to withstand the heavy load of the lorry. “We heard a loud crash and rushed to the spot. The bridge just gave way under the lorry’s weight,” said a local resident who was among the first to arrive.

Following the incident, local residents and rescue teams launched immediate efforts to extract the trapped individuals. While the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, initial reports suggest that the driver and his assistant may have sustained critical injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. “We are probing the structural integrity of the bridge and the circumstances that led to the collapse. Strict action will be taken if any negligence is found in the construction or maintenance,” said an official from the district administration.