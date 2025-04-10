Creating Enthusiasm Among Workers is Our Goal: Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das at BJP’s Foundation Day Conference in Fatikroy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2025: As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 46th Foundation Day celebrations, the Fatikroy Mandal in Unakoti district organized a one-day ‘Sakriya Karyakarta Sanmelan’ (Active Workers’ Conference) at Nazrul Kalakshetra on Thursday. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of party workers and leaders, with the presence of local MLA and Minister Sudhangshu Das adding significance to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Das said, “This active workers’ conference has been organized as part of the nationwide organizational programs commemorating the BJP’s 46th foundation anniversary. These programs will continue across the country from April 6 to 12.”

Highlighting the spirit of the workers, the Minister remarked, “The energy and dedication among our karyakartas is truly inspiring. Such conferences are aimed at igniting further enthusiasm among our workers to ensure the success of our organizational activities.”

The BJP’s foundation day, celebrated on April 6, marks the birth of the party in 1980. To commemorate this, the party is conducting a series of events at various levels throughout the nation. The conference at Fatikroy was one such initiative, organized under the leadership of the Fatikroy Mandal Committee.

Minister Das also announced that, “On April 14, we will observe the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, with special programs dedicated to his memory and contributions.”

The day’s program began with Minister Das hoisting the BJP flag at the Nazrul Kalakshetra premises. The high spirits and overwhelming response from the party workers underscored the strong grassroots support in the region.

Party leaders, including the President of the Fatikroy Mandal Committee, were also present and expressed their commitment to strengthening the party’s presence and ideology among the masses.