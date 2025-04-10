Hand Grenade Recovered From RIMS Director’s Residence

NET Web Desk

A hand grenade was discovered early this morning at the residence of Dr. Guru Aribam Sunilkumar Sharma, Director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), located at Brahmapur Guru Aribam Leikai in Imphal East district.

According to police sources, the grenade was found by Dr. Sunilkumar’s family members around 6:30 AM. Notably, the device’s safety pin had been removed, suggesting it was intended to explode.

Personnel from Porompat Police Station, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, responded swiftly to the incident. The grenade was safely defused on site and later detonated at the Nongmaiching foothills.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident as yet.