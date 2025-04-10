Manipur: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth Visits Kamjong, Reviews Development Plans

NET Web Desk

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, paid a visit to Manipur’s Kamjong district, where he was warmly received by Deputy Commissioner Rangnamai Rang Peter (IAS) and MLA of 44-Phungyar constituency, Leishiyo Keishing.

As part of the visit, the Union Minister held a meeting with District Level Officers (DLOs), during which he was briefed on the current status and functioning of various government departments operating in the district.

An interaction programme was also organised with members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, showcasing grassroots development initiatives and local entrepreneurship.

Significantly, the District Administration submitted a proposal for the development of a model town at K Ashang Khullen Aze (KAKA). The proposal aims to enhance connectivity and infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border in line with the Government of India’s Act East Policy. The initiative is envisioned to transform the border region into a vibrant international corridor, offering urban amenities and creating opportunities in trade and commerce.

Deputy Commissioner Peter emphasized that the proposed project would strengthen cross-border economic activities and help establish the area as a “Growth Point.”

The meeting was attended by officials from 26 departments and representatives from 35 Self-Help Groups.