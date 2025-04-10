MSFDS Invites Entries For 17th Manipur State Film Awards 2025

NET Web Desk

The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has announced the call for entries for the 17th Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA) 2025. The awards will honour Manipuri Feature Films, Documentary Films, Short Films, and Music Videos that were produced and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Entries are also invited for the Best Writings on Manipuri Cinema, which include awards for Best Film Critic and Best Book on Manipuri Cinema published during the same period in either Manipuri or English.

Eligible films must be in the Manipuri language or any dialect spoken in the state and must have CBFC certification. Non-feature films may also include English or other dialects in their commentary or narration. All film entries must have English subtitles.

Interested filmmakers, critics, and authors can submit their entries online at www.msfds.org or offline through the Secretary of MSFDS. Entry forms are available at the MSFDS office, Palace Gate, Imphal East, from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM. The deadline for submission is April 25, 2025.

MSFDS encourages all stakeholders in Manipuri cinema—producers, directors, cast and crew, critics, and writers—to participate in this prestigious event. The awards will be decided by three separate juries for Feature, Non-Feature, and Writings on Manipuri Cinema categories and will be presented in June 2025, alongside the 16th MSFA 2024 awards.

The annual event, organized on behalf of the Government of Manipur, aims to promote cinema that reflects aesthetic excellence, social relevance, and cultural unity across the state.