Naga Tribal Bodies Hold Rally In Kohima Against Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 10: The Angami Public Organisation (APO) on Wednesday led a mass rally in Kohima, uniting all Naga tribal bodies in protest against the Centre’s decision to construct fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The protestors expressed concern that the fencing would divide Naga communities living across the border and disrupt traditional ties and movement. They also called for the immediate restoration of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) in its original form and demanded the removal of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) system from Nagaland.

At the end of the rally, representatives of 19 Naga tribal bodies signed a memorandum addressed to the Union Home Minister, which was submitted to the Governor of Nagaland.