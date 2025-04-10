Nagaland Advisor Meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Propose IT Park In State

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 10: Sethrongkyu H. Sangtam, Advisor for Information Technology & Communication, Nagaland, met with Union Minister for Electronics & IT and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in New Delhi to propose the establishment of an IT Park in Nagaland.

During the meeting, held at the Union Minister’s office, Advisor Sangtam submitted a formal proposal and highlighted the need for enhanced digital infrastructure in the state. He emphasized that while the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) in Kohima is currently providing support to local entrepreneurs and youth, the absence of a dedicated IT Park limits Nagaland’s potential to attract large-scale IT investments and boost economic growth.

In response, Minister Vaishnaw assured that the proposal would be taken up on priority for consideration and necessary steps will be initiated.

The proposed IT Park aims to accelerate the growth of the IT sector in Nagaland, create employment opportunities, and position the state as an emerging technology hub in the Northeast.