Nagaland Students Join Drug-Free Movement In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 10: Students of T.M Higher Secondary School, Kohima, actively participated in a sensitisation program held under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, organised by the Kohima District Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) on Thursday. The initiative aimed to spread awareness on substance abuse and encourage youth to lead a drug-free life.

Moasunep K. Jingru, EAC (Development) and Nodal Officer for the initiative in Kohima district, addressed the gathering with a message on holistic well-being. “Winning in life requires balance—of the body, the mind, and the spirit,” he said, urging students to avoid substance abuse and instead build lives rooted in discipline and positive values.

He also highlighted modern-day addictions such as excessive screen time and social media, advising students to stay mindful and make healthy choices. “Learn to limit what drains you. Feed your mind with knowledge, not noise,” he added.

Capt. Dr. M. Vikas Kumar Reddy, Medical Officer of 13 Assam Rifles, led a technical session on the harmful effects of drugs. He explained how substances like stimulants, depressants, and hallucinogens impact brain function, cause long-term organ damage, and can lead to irreversible consequences.

He also warned against the growing trend of vaping and consumption of energy drinks among youth, calling them potential gateways to more serious addictions. “Don’t start—because quitting isn’t always easy,” he cautioned.

The program was attended by students, teachers, healthcare professionals, armed forces personnel, and community stakeholders, all echoing the call for a drug-free society.

The event opened with a prayer by Vivozonuo Miachieo and was chaired by Vice Principal Khriezoseituo Suohu, who expressed appreciation to all speakers and participants for making the session impactful and meaningful.