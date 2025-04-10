Sikkim: Rangpo Nagar Panchayat Launches Cleanliness And Flood Prevention Campaign

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 10: Rangpo Nagar Panchayat (RNP) launched a significant cleanliness and flood prevention initiative on Thursday, themed “Clean The Drain Before Rain,” to improve sanitation and reduce flooding risks ahead of the monsoon season.

The campaign, led by West Pendam MLA LB Das, focused on cleaning and desilting major drains in Lower Bazar, Upper Bazar, and surrounding areas to ensure proper water flow and promote hygienic conditions. Das actively participated in the drive, motivating others with his involvement and encouraging remarks.

Key officials, including RNP President Sanjeev Khati, Vice-President Radha Pradhan, and RNP Councillors Pinku Kumar, Sanju Mangar, and Larishna Tamang, supported the campaign. The drive also received backing from government departments, NGOs, self-help groups (SHGs), local taxi associations, and concerned citizens.

This collective effort highlights the importance of community participation in maintaining a clean and sustainable environment in Rangpo.