Tripura Exposed in Skeletal Form Due to Government’s Failure”: Jitendra Chaudhury Rallies Public in Teliamura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2025: The Left Front sent out a clarion call for mass mobilization in Teliamura of Khowai district on Thursday urging people to unite in protest against the “burning problems of public life.” The program was organized jointly by several branch organizations of the CPIM, stirred considerable enthusiasm in the area, coinciding with the weekly market day to draw maximum public attention.

A spirited procession of CPIM workers and supporters marched through the market area before culminating in a mass meeting held in front of the party office. Addressing the crowd, CPIM State Secretary and Politburo member Jitendra Chaudhury launched a scathing attack on the current state administration.

“If even a fraction of the promises made before coming to power were fulfilled, Tripura wouldn’t be facing this skeletal reality today,” Chaudhury declared. He further alleged, “Unemployment is rampant, the socio-economic system is in tatters due to the drug menace, and rural Tripura is directionless. Meanwhile, a handful of people are misusing extra-constitutional powers to trample upon the people’s mandate.”

Chaudhury emphasized that the significance of the rally lay not in its size but in the “spontaneous support from common people of all walks of life” who, he claimed, stand behind the movement. He called on the public to “come forward and join the protest programs in the coming days to address the real-life problems faced by the people.”

Other speakers at the rally included CPIM divisional secretary Subhash Nath, state leader Hemanta Kumar Jamatia, former MLA Manindra Chandra Das, and representatives from various mass organizations. A notable turnout of party workers and supporters was seen.