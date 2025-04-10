Tripura Forest Department Steps Up High-Tech and Grassroots Measures to Tackle Human-Elephant Conflict

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2025: In a bid to curb the rising human-elephant conflict in the state, the Tripura Forest Department has rolled out a combination of modern tracking technology and community-driven initiatives, aiming to ensure safer coexistence between humans and elephants.

Despite the state housing only around 40 wild elephants, increasing interactions between humans and these animals have prompted swift action. Concentrated mostly in the Khowai, Dhalai, and Gomati districts, the elephants are being monitored closely to prevent potential conflicts.

“Innovative steps like radio collaring of elephants are helping us study their migration routes, track their movements in real-time, and protect crucial elephant corridors,” the Forest Department noted in a recent report. These collars serve as early warning systems for nearby villages when herds approach human settlements.

Additional efforts include the construction of tree-top watch stations (machans) and Congo Napier grass plantations in elephant-prone areas. Infrared camera traps have also been discreetly installed to monitor wildlife behavior and strengthen surveillance.

The department is enhancing elephant habitats by creating salt licks and water holes, aiming to reduce the chances of elephants venturing into villages in search of food and water.

Community engagement plays a pivotal role in this initiative. Anti-depredation camps have been established in sensitive zones, while local residents are being trained as wildlife volunteers. “We’ve started distributing anti-depredation kits and seasonal uniforms to volunteers to support their efforts on the ground,” the report highlighted.

Awareness campaigns are being organized in forest-adjacent areas, and special training programs are being held for villagers, forest guards, and response teams to handle elephant encounters safely.

With a blend of technology, ecological planning, and public participation, the Tripura Forest Department is working towards a long-term solution to the human-elephant conflict.