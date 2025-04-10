Tripura: Youth Caught with Brown Sugar and Drug Injections at Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary’s Entrance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2025: A youth was arrested by local residents at the main gate of Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary for possession of brown sugar and drug injections, raising fresh concerns about the increasing drug abuse in the area.

The arrested youth has been identified as Sourav Das, a resident of Charilam in Sepahijala district. According to eyewitnesses, Sourav was visibly intoxicated and carrying multiple drug injections when he was apprehended. “He was sitting near the gate in broad daylight, injecting himself. We couldn’t take it anymore,” said a local resident who participated in the citizen’s arrest.

Sepahijala’s popular picnic spot has reportedly turned into a den for drug addicts, with unruly youths gathering daily to consume narcotics in the open. Residents allege that the area has become a hotspot for substance abuse, while authorities remain passive. “The administration seems completely indifferent,” said another local. “We don’t know if it’s fear or a secret arrangement for profit, but no concrete action is being taken.”

The main gate, once bustling with tourists and families, now bears witness to scenes of public intoxication and drug use, causing alarm among regular visitors and locals alike. Citizens have called for immediate intervention by the administration to restore order and ensure the safety of the area.

“How long will we have to protect our own neighborhoods when the authorities fail to act?” a resident asked in frustration.