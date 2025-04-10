Tripura’s Pride: 8-Year-Old Rajsmita Das Shines in Kolkata Reality Show, Wins ‘Aakash 8 Super Star’ Title

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2025: Tripura’s Sekerkote village in West district is brimming with pride after 8-year-old Rajsmita Das brought home glory by winning first place in Kolkata’s popular reality show ‘Aakash 8 Super Star’. With her mesmerizing voice and heartfelt performances, the young musical prodigy captured the hearts of judges and audiences alike.

“This little girl’s voice carries a rare magic. It felt like the song belonged to her. Marks don’t matter when such a performance touches the soul,” remarked one of the judges during the grand finale visibly moved by Rajsmita’s performance.

Rajsmita, daughter of Rajib Das and Debasmita Datta was trained in music by her mother. “She has always learned from her mother’s teachings. Debasmita was also trained by Mitali Ghosh, and it was in her honor that Rajsmita dedicated her final song,” shared a family member.

The finale performance — a soulful tribute to Mitali Ghosh — not only earned Rajsmita a standing ovation but also left the judges deeply emotional. Her dedication, discipline, and deep connection to her roots resonated strongly throughout the competition.

Speaking on the joyous occasion, Rajsmita’s family expressed heartfelt gratitude: “We sincerely thank the people of Tripura, our friends, relatives, and the media. Please bless Rajsmita so she can make Tripura proud on even bigger stages.”

Rajsmita’s triumph has stirred excitement and inspiration among music lovers across Tripura. “She has shown us that age is just a number. With devotion and the right guidance, even the grandest platforms can be conquered,” said a local music teacher.

Rajsmita’s journey is now lighting the path for many budding talents in the state, proving that dreams do take flight — even from the quiet corners of a village.