Tripura’s Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman Appears in Court Over ‘Chinese’ Remark Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2025: The Royal scion of Tripura and founder of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma appeared before the West Tripura District and Sessions Court on Thursday for his Examination Chief in connection with a defamation case he had filed in 2023.

The case pertains to alleged derogatory remarks made by one Saikat Talapatra, a resident of Agartala, who reportedly referred to Pradyot and the indigenous people of Tripura as “Chinese,” “Chinese aunty,” and “Chinese dalal.” Following the FIR filed by Pradyot last year, Talapatra was arrested and charged under the provisions of the Special ST/SC Act, 2023.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, Pradyot expressed his anguish over the racial slurs directed at him and his community. “He referred these terms to our community. It is very sad. I have to defend my community and my own family because we were referred to as Chinese,” he said.

Highlighting the broader issue of racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast, he added, “This says a lot about our country—that it’s not only about our students who suffer elsewhere. Even in the Northeast, we are sometimes targeted with words like Chinki, Chinese, and Chinese dalal. It deeply hurts our sentiments.”

Pradyot urged his supporters to remain calm and have faith in the legal system. “I told our people not to react or engage in anything illegal. There is a court, and justice will be given to us through legal means. We are hopeful the court will deliver justice to all of us,” he concluded.