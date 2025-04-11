Sikkim Premier League 2025 Kicks Off With Grand Opening Ceremony At Bhaichung Stadium In Namchi

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, April 11: The Sikkim Premier League (SPL) 2025 officially commenced with a vibrant opening ceremony at Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi on Thursday. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay attended the event as the Chief Guest and declared the league open.

The SPL is being organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim, in collaboration with Football Development Private Limited and supported by the Sikkim Football Association.

This season features nine participating teams: Sikkim Aakraman FC, Red Panda FC, Sinolchu FC, Thunderbolt North United, Roaring Leopard FC, Gyalshing United FC, Singling Sporting Club, Sikkim Dragons FC, and Black Eagles SC. The league also includes international players from Brazil, Spain, and various African nations, bringing a global flair to the competition.

As part of the ceremony, the Chief Minister launched ‘Soram’, an energy drink introduced by Sikkim Supreme. The product is available in three flavours: Tropical Punch, Salty Citrus, and Spring Burst.

Tokens of appreciation were presented to contributors in the field of sports, including officials from various departments, the Sikkim Football Association, Sikkim Supreme, and Sikkim Dear Lotteries.

The event featured cultural performances and musical acts by local artists, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The opening match of the league saw defending champions Singling Sporting Club take on Thunderbolt North United. The game ended in a 1–1 draw. John Kennedy of Singling Sporting Club was named Man of the Match, while Lakpa Norbu Sherpa of Thunderbolt North United was awarded Emerging Player of the Match.

The opening ceremony was attended by key officials, franchise owners, and a large crowd of spectators, marking a spirited start to the month-long football tournament.