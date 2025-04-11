Assam Govt To Distribute Financial Aid To 43 Lakh Beneficiaries: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam government will distribute financial aid to over 43 lakh beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme. The aid, amounting to ₹384 crore, will be credited directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, primarily women, to assist them in fulfilling their basic needs.

CM Sarma shared the news on social media, stating, “It’s the 10th of April, and like every month, today is Pension and Orunodoi Day in Assam, our most comprehensive Jan Kalyan effort. Over 43 lakh people, mostly women, will get over ₹384 crore directly in their bank accounts.”

The Orunodoi scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, has been linked with ration cards to prevent fraudulent claims. Recently, the state government distributed 20 lakh new ration cards across Assam.

Sarma also emphasized the government’s commitment to food security, noting that the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which was implemented in Assam in December 2015, covers 2.51 crore beneficiaries. The Chief Minister added that 85 percent of rural residents and 60 percent of urban residents are entitled to ration cards.

Under the linking of ration cards with Aadhaar, 60 lakh additional cards have been issued, ensuring fair distribution of free rice via biometric verification. The ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ initiative has also been successfully implemented, allowing beneficiaries to access provisions across the country.

CM Sarma assured that the state government is taking strict measures to prevent fraudulent claims and ensure that only eligible families receive their entitlements. Additionally, families holding ration cards will be eligible for free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam schemes.