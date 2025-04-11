Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 Jolts Tripura, No Reports of Damage So Far

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2025: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale shook Tripura at precisely 4:22:56 PM today, sending waves of panic across the region. The tremor, though strongly felt by residents, has not caused any reported damage as of yet.

According to the Meteorological Department located at the airport, the epicenter of the earthquake was traced to Bangladesh—10 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface at coordinates 24.05° latitude and 91.37° longitude, near Ramganj Upazila. The tremors extended beyond Tripura, shaking parts of Bangladesh including Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Rangpur.

Reports also confirm that the quake was experienced in several areas of Northeast India, including Mizoram and Meghalaya. However, officials have stated that no casualties or structural damage have been reported from any of these regions.

“Tripura lies in a seismically active zone and such incidents often spark fear among people,” said a senior official from the disaster management team. Local residents described the tremor as brief but unsettling.