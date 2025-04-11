Hungarian Tourist Missing For 3 Weeks In Meghalaya, Found Dead

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 11: The body of Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt, missing since March 29, was recovered on Thursday afternoon from Ramdait forest, along the route to Tyrna in Shella under the Sohra Civil Sub-Division.

The 41-year-old tourist was found around 1:30 PM in a steep and remote forested area. According to police, the body was in a partially decomposed state, suggesting he may have died due to an accidental fall during a solo trek.

The search operation was launched after the Hungarian Embassy alerted Meghalaya Police on April 2. It involved a coordinated effort by the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards, and local volunteers.

Investigation revealed that Zsolt had checked into a hotel in Laitumkhrah at 3:45 AM on March 29 and checked out later that morning. He then took a taxi to Mawsahew near Sohra and began a solo trek toward Mawkawir, with plans to reach Nongriat carrying only a backpack.