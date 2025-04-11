‘I Was Scheduled To Stay At Taj On 26/11’: Assam CM Recounts Close Shave As Tahawwur Rana Returns To India

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday recalled a personal experience from the night of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, saying he was scheduled to stay at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel but avoided being at the site due to a last-minute change in plans.

“On the night of 26/11, I was in Mumbai and scheduled to stay at the Taj. But as destiny would have it, I moved to another hotel at the last minute due to a change in plans. The horror of that night has stayed with me forever. I vividly remember watching the NSG operation unfold, and a single thought kept echoing in my mind—karma will one day catch up with the masterminds of this attack,” Sarma posted on X.

His comments came shortly after the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, from the United States to India. Rana was brought to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday night and will remain in custody for 18 days as part of the ongoing investigation.

The NIA has stated that Rana was closely involved in the planning of the attacks and was in contact with David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators. Evidence submitted by the agency includes emails and other communications indicating Rana’s awareness and participation in the conspiracy. Headley had reportedly briefed Rana on his travel to India and shared details about others involved, including Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman.

Sarma said the development marks a step forward in the country’s efforts to bring all those responsible for the attacks to justice. “Sixteen years later, seeing Tahawwur Rana back on Indian soil brings a sense of closure. With decisive leadership at the helm, those plotting against India will think twice before daring to strike,” he said.

Rana’s extradition was granted after he exhausted all legal options in the United States. He had been in custody under proceedings initiated through the India-US Extradition Treaty. The 2008 attacks claimed more than 170 lives and injured hundreds, leaving a lasting impact on the country.