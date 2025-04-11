Manipur: 44th World TB Day Observed In Senapati With Renewed Commitment To End Tuberculosis

NET Web Desk

The District Tuberculosis Centre (DTC), under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and District Health Society, Senapati, observed the 44th World TB Day today at the DRDA Conference Hall under the theme “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver.”

Chief Medical Officer of Senapati, Dr. Sumpi Percy, delivered the keynote address, tracing the history of the TB control programme and highlighting ongoing initiatives to eradicate the disease. She emphasized that TB, one of the oldest communicable diseases, remains a serious health challenge, particularly for individuals with weakened immune systems, including those with diabetes or those who consume tobacco and alcohol. She also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the District Tuberculosis Officer and her team in combating TB across the district.

District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. L. Muanching, presented key achievements in the fight against TB, noting the decline in incidence and mortality rates in recent years. She shed light on government-backed initiatives such as the Nikhshay Poshan Yojana and the PMTBMBA scheme, and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts by political leaders, government officials, NGOs, and community members in driving grassroots awareness and intervention.

Dr. Muanching also informed attendees about the availability of advanced diagnostic tools such as WHO-recommended molecular tests, NAAT molecular tests, Truenat machines, and digital X-ray facilities—all provided free of cost in the district.

A presentation on TB and district-level activities was delivered by Dr. S. Losica RK, MOTC, Senapati, while TB Champion Kh. Danii shared his personal journey and recovery from the disease.

As part of the observance, six Nikshay Mitras were honored with mementos and certificates for their contributions. Additionally, 10 TB Warriors and 327 volunteers received certificates of appreciation, and food baskets were distributed to 10 TB patients.

The programme was attended by Adahrii Maheo, MCS, CEO/ADC Senapati, along with DLOs, Medical Officers, CSOs, youth volunteers, and other medical staff.