Manipur: Kangpokpi District Administration Launches Multi-Pronged Drive Against drugs, Child Marriages, And Illicit Trafficking

NET Web Desk

The District Administration of Kangpokpi held a series of high-level meetings on Wednesday focusing on drug prevention, child marriages, and illicit trafficking. The initiatives, led by Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, brought together police personnel, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), and District Level Officers (DLOs) to chart a coordinated strategy.

Addressing the growing threat of drug abuse in the district, DC Mahesh Chaudhari convened a meeting to foster community-based awareness and collaborative action. As part of the event, football kits were distributed to several villages, symbolizing the district’s push toward healthier, drug-free lifestyles through sports and youth engagement.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar, IPS, provided an update on ongoing anti-drug operations, highlighting strict enforcement measures including the seizure of assets from drug dealers. He emphasized the need to tackle the issue from the grassroots level, particularly through awareness programs in schools. The SP also proposed bamboo cultivation as an alternative livelihood to wean communities off illegal drug trade dependencies and urged all stakeholders to unite in building a drug-free society.

Later in the evening, a separate meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shokhongam Baite focused on the rising concern of child marriages and underage pregnancies. The ADC stressed the urgent need for data collection from departments such as the Zonal Education Office (ZEO) and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) to assess the scope of the issue. He noted that such early marriages often result in school dropouts and adversely impact the physical and mental health of young mothers.

To address the problem, a Joint Action Committee has been formed involving the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and ZEO to carry out awareness campaigns targeting students from Class 8 to 12. The committee will also work closely with SDOs and leverage social media platforms through the District Information Office to disseminate preventive messaging. Additionally, the ADC proposed establishing a juvenile police unit to provide a focused response to these issues.

Among the key attendees at the day’s discussions were Hemant Kumar, IAS (SDO T-Waichong), Shokhongam Baite (ADM, MCS), Doujapao Haokip (CEO SH-ADC), SDOs, DLOs, and other senior officials.

These meetings mark a significant step forward in Kangpokpi’s efforts to create a safer, healthier, and more informed society by tackling deeply rooted social challenges through a unified administrative approach.