Manipur: Mass rally In Imphal East Against Waqf Amendment Act, 2025

NET Web Desk

Members of the Muslim minority community in Manipur staged a mass protest on Friday in the Hatta area of Imphal East, voicing strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

The demonstrators, carrying placards and raising slogans, called for the protection of religious rights and the preservation of community resources. They expressed deep concern over the recently passed legislation, warning that it could undermine the management and autonomy of Waqf properties in the state.

The Act, which has cleared both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, has sparked unrest among sections of the community who fear it could centralize control and dilute local oversight of Waqf assets.

Organisers of the rally announced plans for further democratic protests if the government does not reconsider the Act’s implementation in Manipur.

Authorities maintained a strong but non-intrusive presence to ensure the protest remained peaceful. No untoward incidents were reported during the demonstration.