Manipur: Three Militants Arrested, Cache Of Arms Recovered Dring Separate Operations

NET Web Desk

Security forces have arrested three active cadres belonging to different proscribed militant outfits during separate operations in Imphal East district, while recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition from hill and valley districts, police said on Friday.

An active member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) was apprehended near the FCI Godown in the Sawombung area of Imphal East on Thursday. The arrested individual has been identified as Oinam Rabichandra Singh (33) of Lamjao Makha Leikai, Kakching District.

In a separate operation on the same day, a cadre of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Mutum Kamei Badal (40) of Uchathol, Jiribam District, was arrested from Ngariyan Yairipok road under Andro Police Station, Imphal East. According to police, he was involved in extortion and arms transportation. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Another operative, associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), was detained during a search at Kairang village in Imphal East. He has been identified as Md. Israk Khan @ Popo (21) of Kairang Chingya Awang Leikai. A mobile phone was also recovered from him.

All arrested individuals have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action, the police stated.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and explosives during search operations conducted in Imphal East and Churachandpur districts on Thursday.

From the western riverbank of Pukhao Ahallup under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East, security personnel recovered one 9 mm SMG with three magazines, one double-barrel gun, one .32 pistol with three live rounds, four No. 36 hand grenades with arming rings, ten detonators, two MK12T explosives, four tube launchers, three magazines, 51 live rounds, a radio set, vehicular microphone, 74 empty cases, two patka helmets, and two bulletproof jackets.

In Churachandpur’s Siden Bowel area, forces recovered one .22 rifle with an empty magazine, one single-barrel gun, and two “Pompi” guns.

All recovered items have been handed over to concerned police authorities for necessary legal procedures.

Additionally, security forces dismantled two illegal bunkers located at the foothills of Chandrakhong in Thoubal District on Wednesday, police added.