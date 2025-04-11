Mizoram Governor Attends World Homoeopathy Day 2025 Celebration In Aizawl

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 11: Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), attended the World Homoeopathy Day 2025 celebration as Chief Guest at the Dawrpui Multipurpose Centre in Aizawl on Friday. The event was organized by the Directorate of AYUSH under the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Pi Lalrinpuii was present as Guest of Honour. The theme of this year’s celebration was “Adhyayan, Adhyaapan, Anusandhaan: Learning, Teaching, Research.”

In his speech, the Governor said that although Homoeopathy originated in Germany, it has achieved its strongest growth and acceptance in India. He described it as a safe and affordable healthcare system that addresses not just symptoms but also the root causes of illnesses. He noted the growing popularity of Homoeopathy in Mizoram and encouraged students and government stakeholders to promote awareness and strengthen research in the field. He also commended the work of the Clinical Research Unit (Homoeopathy) at Civil Hospital, Aizawl.

Minister Lalrinpuii acknowledged the significant contributions of AYUSH doctors to the healthcare system in Mizoram, particularly in primary healthcare and in the implementation of National Health Programmes. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding AYUSH services and encouraged post-graduate Homoeopathy professionals to open clinics and share their expertise.

The programme featured a welcome address by Pu H. Lalengmawia, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary of Health & Family Welfare. Dr. C. Vanlalhlimpuia, Senior Medical Officer (AYUSH) from Kolasib District, presented a talk on the history of Homoeopathy, and Dr. Jonathan V.L. Tlankima gave a case study presentation on Homoeopathic treatment. Awards were presented to winners of a slogan writing competition held in connection with the celebration.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Lalthlengliani, Principal Director of Health & Family Welfare and Director of the Directorate of AYUSH.

Mizoram currently has around 280 trained Homoeopathy doctors, including seven with post-graduate degrees.