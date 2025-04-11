Modi Government Mowing Down Drug Cartels With Full Might After Successful Operations In Assam, Says Amit Shah

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stated that the Modi government is aggressively targeting and dismantling drug cartels with “full might,” following successful anti-drug operations in Assam.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Assam Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their collaborative efforts that led to the seizure of 30.4 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 24.32 crore. Three individuals were arrested during the operations.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the drugs were seized in two separate intelligence-driven operations conducted in Silchar. The first operation, on April 6, involved NCB Guwahati and Assam Police intercepting a car that contained 9.9 kg of methamphetamine hidden in a compartment. The driver, a resident of Churachandpur, Manipur, was arrested.

Later that evening, a joint operation by NCB, Assam Police, and CRPF led to the interception of a Mahindra Thar, which was found to contain 20.5 kg of methamphetamine concealed inside the vehicle’s spare tire. Two individuals from Churachandpur were arrested.

Earlier in March 2025, the NCB had seized a total of 110 kg of methamphetamine in operations in Silchar and Lilong, near Imphal, with several arrests and vehicle seizures.

The NCB has set up new zonal units in Siliguri, Itanagar, Agartala, and Imphal, along with a regional headquarters in Guwahati, to further strengthen operations in the Northeast. A new field office was also opened in Aizawl, Mizoram in March 2025, leading to the seizure of 10.8 kg of methamphetamine and the arrest of six individuals, including two Myanmar nationals.

The Ministry confirmed that investigations are ongoing to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks operating in the region.