Nagaland: Road Safety Awareness Program Held At Tening Town

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 11: A Road Safety Awareness Program was conducted at the Old Town Hall in Tening, Peren district, on April 11, 2025. The event was organised by the District Administration, Tening.

Imliwabang Aier, Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Tening, served as the resource person and addressed the gathering on the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations. He also spoke on topics including compensation for hit-and-run cases, the meaning of various road signs, accident statistics, and road line markings.

The program was attended by students and teachers from SFS Tening, Baptist High School, Zeliangrong Heraka School, and Government Higher Secondary School Tening. Local leaders and residents of the town were also present.