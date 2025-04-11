Sikkim: Chief Minister’s Gold Cup Open Volleyball Tournament Kicks Off At Cho Dzo Festival In Ravangla

NET Web Desk

Namchi, 11 April (IPR): The inaugural Chief Minister’s Gold Cup Open Volleyball Tournament began on Friday as part of the Discover Ravangla – Cho Dzo Festival, being held from 11 to 16 April 2025 at Cho-Dzo Lake in Ravangla, South Sikkim. The event is part of the celebrations commemorating 50 years of Sikkim’s Statehood.

The festival was officially inaugurated by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia. Organised by the Discover Ravangla – Cho Dzo Festival Committee with support from the Department of Tourism, Government of Sikkim, the event highlights the themes of nature, culture, and sports.

Ten teams from different parts of India are competing in the volleyball tournament, which was formally launched with a flag-raising ceremony.

In his address, Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia said the festival aims to develop Ravangla as a major tourist destination. He outlined the region’s prospects in eco-tourism, cultural tourism, traditional tourism, and sports tourism, and emphasised its potential to create employment and business opportunities for local youth.

Road and Bridge Department Minister N B Dahal attended as Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries present included MLAs Sanjit Kharel, Erung Tenzing Lepcha, Aditya Golay, and N B Pradhan, as well as former MLAs, Zilla Panchayat members, Chairpersons, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation C S Rao, government contractor Tashi Gyalpo Bhutia, Press Secretary to the Chief Minister Yogen Tamang, department officials, festival committee members, and local residents.

The opening day also featured cultural performances by students and local dance academies, showcasing traditional music and dance reflective of Sikkim’s diverse cultural heritage.