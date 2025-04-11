Sikkim Governor Reviews Development Projects In Pakyong

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 11: Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, conducted a one-day visit to Pakyong District on Friday to review ongoing development projects, assess grassroots initiatives, and interact with local communities.

The Governor was accompanied by Education, Sports & Youth Affairs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raju Basnett, District Collector Rohan Agwane, Superintendent of Police Dhan Maya Subba, ADC (Headquarters) G.L. Meena, and ADC Pakyong Sangay Gyatso Bhutia.

The visit began at Chota Singtam in the Aho-Yangtam area, where the Governor inspected the farmland of progressive farmer Dhanpati Sapkota. He appreciated the innovative agricultural techniques being practiced and emphasized the importance of sustainable farming in boosting rural livelihoods.

He later visited the tailoring unit operated by Sanskriti Self-Help Group and the pickle-making unit managed by Agrani Self-Help Group. Interacting with the members, the Governor commended their efforts in promoting self-reliance and women empowerment. He encouraged them to continue contributing to community development and offered suggestions to enhance their economic activities.

In the final leg of the tour, the Governor inspected the construction site of the upcoming District Administrative Centre Complex. He reviewed the progress of the project and stressed the need for timely completion to improve administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

The visit highlighted the state government’s commitment to rural development, infrastructure enhancement, and support for community-led initiatives in Pakyong District.