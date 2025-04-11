Sikkim Social Welfare Secretary Meets Governor To Discuss Central Schemes, Invites For Ambedkar Jayanti

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 11: Social Welfare Department Secretary Sarika Pradhan met with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan on Friday to review the implementation of Central Government welfare schemes in the state.

The Governor highlighted the importance of promoting and preserving traditional Sikkimese products and cultural heritage. The meeting focused on strengthening the reach and effectiveness of social welfare initiatives.

During the interaction, the Secretary extended a formal invitation to the Governor to attend the upcoming Ambedkar Jayanti celebration at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The Governor accepted the invitation and conveyed his best wishes to the department in its ongoing and future efforts.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor, Jitendra Singh Raje, was also present during the meeting.