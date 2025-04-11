Tripura: Farmers Block Assam-Agartala National Highway Over Land Dispute, Administration Intervenes Swiftly

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2025: Tensions flared in the Tripura’s Maharanipur area under Teliamura police station of Khowai district on Friday as dozens of farming families blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway demanding administrative intervention over a long-standing land dispute. The protest caused a brief stir, but normalcy was swiftly restored following prompt action by district officials and the state’s Janjati Kalyan Minister.

According to local sources, the farmers have been cultivating government ‘khas’ land along the riverbanks in Brahmachhara for over 25 years. However, recently, some local residents allegedly began claiming ownership of the land and reportedly demanded Rs 5,000 from each farming family to continue cultivation. Feeling harassed and threatened, the aggrieved farmers took to the highway to press for immediate government intervention.

“We have been farming here for over two decades. Suddenly some people come and ask us to pay money for land we have nurtured for years. How is this fair?” questioned one of the protesting farmers.

Upon receiving information about the blockade, an administrative team led by DCM Debasish Chakma rushed to the site and began negotiations with the agitated farmers. Shortly afterward, Janjati Kalyan minister Bikash Debbarma arrived and personally engaged with the protestors to hear their grievances.

“We are committed to protecting the rights of every citizen, especially our farming communities. I have heard their complaints and assured them that the administration and the department will take appropriate steps to investigate and resolve this matter,” said Minister Debbarma, addressing the crowd.

Following the minister’s assurance, the protestors agreed to lift the blockade peacefully, allowing traffic to resume on the vital highway.

The incident coinciding with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s visit to Teliamura sparked considerable discussion within administrative and political circles.