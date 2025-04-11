Tripura to Launch First Solar Village Covering 600 Families at Rangachhara: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2025: In a significant step towards sustainable energy, the Tripura government is set to establish the state’s first “Solar Village” in Rangachhara, located in the Mohanpur Sub-division of the West District. The initiative aims to provide solar-powered electricity to all 600 households in the village.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, while announcing the development, stated that Rangachhara would become the first village in the state to be fully covered by solar energy. “Every house already has an electric connection. Now, with the addition of solar power, residents will see a significant drop in electricity bills,” Nath said.

The project is led by the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), includes the installation of solar panels capable of generating 60 kilowatts of electricity, which will be contributed to the state grid. Additionally, solar pumps and a water treatment plant have already been set up in the village.

“This is a major milestone for Tripura. Not a single rupee is being charged from the villagers for the project. Once completed, the Centre is also considering designating Rangachhara as an official ‘Solar Gram’,” Nath added.

During a visit to the village ahead of Diwali, the Power Minister met with residents and expressed optimism about the project’s impact. “The entire village is eagerly awaiting an early Diwali, powered by clean energy,” he remarked.

The government has set an ambitious target of installing 50,000 solar plants across Tripura in the current fiscal year, with 12,800 installations already completed.