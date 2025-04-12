Arunachal’s Lt Col Ngajum Rida Jilen Promoted In Indian Army, CM Pema Khandu Congratulates

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 12: Lt Col Ngajum Rida Jilen from Arunachal Pradesh has been promoted in the Indian Army (Medical Corps), drawing praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who congratulated him on the achievement through a message on social media on Saturday.

Lt Col Jilen, a native of Liromoba Circle in West Siang district, began his military service as a Sepoy Nursing Assistant in 2004. He was commissioned as an officer in 2012 and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on April 10, 2025.

He is currently serving as Quartermaster/Logistics Officer at a Field Hospital in Mathura Cantonment.

Chief Minister Khandu said Lt Col Jilen’s rise through the ranks reflects determination and hard work. He also mentioned that Jilen credits his success to sincere service, the blessings of his parents Kobnga Jilen and Yali Romin Jilen and the support of his family and well-wishers.

“His story is not just a personal triumph—it’s a beacon of hope and inspiration for our youth across the state and the nation,” Khandu stated.