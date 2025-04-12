Assam Govt Declares Public Holiday For Panchayat Elections On May 2 And May 7

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 12: The Assam government has declared public holidays in districts where panchayat elections will be held on May 2 and May 7.

According to a notification issued on Friday, all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, and business establishments, including banks and tea gardens, in the election areas will remain closed on these dates, as per the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act.

The first phase of polling on May 2 will cover 14 districts: Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhuni.