Assam: Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore From Bus In Guwahati, Four Arrested

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 12: Assam police seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 4 crore from a bus at Guwahati’s Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Saturday.

The seizure occurred after law enforcement officials intercepted a bus (registration number AR 11 B 8912) that had arrived from Aizawl, Mizoram, based on specific intelligence. During the search, authorities recovered 35 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 455 grams. The drugs were not concealed in soap boxes, indicating a shift in smuggling methods.

The heroin was being transported for distribution across various parts of Lower Assam, including Rangia and Hajo. Four individuals, including the bus driver Md Sahabuddin from Raha, handymen Uttam Nath from Bokolia and Safiur Rahman from Goalpara, and Jiaur Rahman from Howly, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The bus and the seized narcotics have been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.