Assam Stays Peaceful Amid Protests Against Waqf Amendment Act: CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Saturday that the state remained peaceful despite minor protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He credited the Assam Police for their effective management in maintaining order, while emphasizing the state’s unity as it prepares for the Bohag Bihu festival.

In a post on X, Sarma highlighted that despite Assam’s Muslim population comprising nearly 40%, the state experienced only isolated protests at three locations, each with fewer than 150 participants.

The Chief Minister praised the Assam Police for their preparedness and efforts in preventing larger disturbances. “People across Assam, regardless of their caste, creed, or religion, are united in spirit as they prepare to celebrate Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony,” he added.

The Rongali Bihu festival, marking the Assamese New Year, is set to be celebrated across Assam with great enthusiasm, especially in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, protests continued across several states on Friday against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The Act, which received assent from President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, aims to improve the management and development of waqf properties.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament during the Budget session, with the Rajya Sabha approving it on April 4 by 128 votes to 95, and the Lok Sabha passing it on April 5 with 288 votes in favor and 232 against.