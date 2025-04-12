Assam’s Mridusmita Das Bora Shines In London; Showcases Rich Cultural Heritage Of The State Through Sattriya Dance Performance

NET Web Desk

A captivating Sattriya dance recital was performed by Assam’s renowned dancer Mridusmita Das Bora at the High Commission of India in London, promoting Assam’s cultural heritage among the Indian diaspora and global audiences. The event, held at the Nehru Centre in Central London, was supported by the High Commission of India to the United Kingdom.

The evening featured performances by Mridusmita Das Bora, along with dancers Aastha Goswami and Nishtha Barma. Deputy High Commissioner of Indian High Commission to UK Sujit Ghose and First Secretary of Indian High Commission to UK Laxmi Narayan along with various other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Mridusmita Das Bora, a recipient of the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, began her classical dance journey with Bharatnatyam at the age of five before transitioning to Sattriya. She has been instrumental in preserving and promoting the dance form through her performances.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while expressing his appreciation on social media, stated, “The Indian diaspora and dance enthusiasts in London were up for a treat as they witnessed a beautiful Sattriya dance recital by Mridusmita Das Bora at the High Commission of India in London.”

He further added, “Today, Assam’s rich heritage is not just confined to the State, it’s reaching every part of the world.”