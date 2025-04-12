Assam STF Busts Wildlife Smuggling Racket, Seizes 11 Tokay Geckos In Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 12: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has successfully dismantled a wildlife smuggling operation, seizing 11 Tokay Gecko lizards and arresting three individuals involved in the illegal trade in Dibrugarh district.

The operation, launched based on reliable intelligence, was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Hazari and Inspector Kamlesh Singh. The STF team, with support from Dibrugarh district police and the Wildlife Justice Commission (South Asia Office), conducted the raid in the Mohanbari area.

The arrested suspects, identified as Debashis Dohutia (34), Manash Dohutia (28), and Dipankar Gharphalia (40), were caught at the Sun Feast Dhaba in the Mohanbari Tiniali area. Two of the suspects arrived in a white car (registration number AS-23W-5506), while the third arrived on a motorcycle (registration number AS-06AF-0276).

Upon searching one of the vehicles, police found a red backpack containing 11 Tokay Geckos, each individually secured in nylon bags. The STF team seized the geckos in the presence of independent witnesses, following all necessary legal procedures.

Additionally, the team confiscated two vehicles, three mobile phones, and various personal identification documents from the suspects.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to sourcing the geckos from Arunachal Pradesh, intending to sell each for Rs 1 lakh.

The Tokay Gecko is a protected species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of legal protection. Smuggling or trading in such species is a cognizable, non-bailable offense, punishable by up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. The species is found in limited areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and its trade and export are strictly prohibited.