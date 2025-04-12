Manipur BJP MLA Welcomes Centre’s Peace Initiative, Clarifies Stand On CM Return Speculation

NET Web Desk

Thanga Assembly Constituency MLA Tongbram Robindro has lauded the Union Home Ministry’s move to initiate dialogue between Meitei and Kuki Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), describing it as a commendable step towards restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Addressing the media at a function held yesterday at Langmeidong Mamang Leikai in Kakching district, Robindro expressed optimism that the dialogue between CSOs from both communities would pave the way for further discussions involving Meitei and Kuki MLAs.

“In light of the unfortunate events between the two communities, I believe that a dialogue among the MLAs will significantly contribute to restoring peace in the region,” he stated.

When asked about media reports suggesting he had claimed the return of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Robindro clarified that he had made no such assertion. “The decision regarding the return of the Chief Minister is not mine to make. It appears the media misquoted me,” he said.

He further explained that he had only stated the BJP’s state legislators would support whoever is chosen by the party’s Central High Command. “In our party, the selection of the Chief Minister is not solely decided by the MLAs but also involves the Central leadership, as per party tradition,” he added.

Responding to queries about possible internal differences among BJP MLAs contributing to the delay in forming a new government, Robindro acknowledged that individual MLAs may hold personal opinions, but emphasized that the party remains ideologically unified.

“The selection of the next leader is entirely under the purview of the party’s Central High Command,” he reiterated.

Robindro concluded by expressing confidence that the Central leadership would soon appoint a new leader after due deliberation, enabling the formation of a popular and stable government in Manipur.