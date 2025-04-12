Manipur: Khundrakpam Kanba Appointed New State President Of Janata Party

NET Web Desk

Dr. Khundrakpam Kanba Meitei has been officially appointed as the State President of the Janata Party for Manipur. The appointment was confirmed through a nomination letter dated April 6, 2025, signed by the party’s National President, Rajkapoor Prasad Yadav.

According to the letter, Dr. Khundrakpam’s selection was made following the endorsement of the party’s National Organization Secretary, Shri Manoj Ramachandra Iyer, and was unanimously approved by the National Executive Committee. The decision is seen as part of the party’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership in Manipur ahead of the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections.

The nomination letter emphasized the expectations placed on the new state president, stating, “We trust that you will uphold the highest standards of discipline and adhere to all directives issued by the National Executive Committee.” Dr. Khundrakpam’s key responsibilities will include election preparations, expanding the party’s organizational network, and launching a statewide membership drive to garner public support.

The party leadership expressed strong confidence in Dr. Khundrakpam’s leadership, saying, “We look forward to your committed leadership and are confident that the party will grow stronger under your guidance and dedicated efforts.”

A prominent political figure from Taothong Khunou, Lamsang, Dr. Khundrakpam has long been active in grassroots-level politics and is expected to bring renewed energy to the party’s mission in the state.