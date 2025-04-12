Manipur: Minor Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

A minor girl with mental challenges was allegedly raped and murdered in the district’s Thanlon sub-division, authorities reported on Friday.

According to officials, the young victim had gone to collect firewood from a forest in the Leijangphai area that day. When she failed to return home, her father grew concerned and later discovered her body in the forest. The body exhibited torn clothing and distinct injury marks, suggesting a violent encounter.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case and an investigation is underway.

This tragic incident marks the third reported case of sexual violence against minor girls in Churachandpur within less than a month. Earlier this month, a 10-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by an underaged boy in the area.

Additionally, last month, a 9-year-old girl was found dead near a relief camp for internally displaced people; her body showed a marked injury on her neck and was surrounded by bloodstains. Local parents and civil society organizations, including the Zomi Mothers’ Association, have alleged that the young girl was murdered following a sexual assault.