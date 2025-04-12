Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Extortionist Targeting Transport Vehicles On National Highways

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Security forces on Friday arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from transport vehicle drivers along National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) in Kangpokpi District.

The accused, identified as Hensonpiek Vaiphei alias Henson (23) of Singda Kuki village in Kangpokpi District and currently staying at Thingkangphai Relief Camp in Churachandpur, was apprehended while attempting to extort money from the driver of a loaded truck at IT Road near Trends Mall on NH-2, under Kangpokpi Police Station. A mobile phone was seized from his possession during the operation.

The arrested individual has been handed over to the concerned police station, and an FIR has been registered against him. Further legal proceedings are underway, according to a police report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.


More Articles
Related News