Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Extortionist Targeting Transport Vehicles On National Highways

NET Web Desk

Security forces on Friday arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from transport vehicle drivers along National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) in Kangpokpi District.

The accused, identified as Hensonpiek Vaiphei alias Henson (23) of Singda Kuki village in Kangpokpi District and currently staying at Thingkangphai Relief Camp in Churachandpur, was apprehended while attempting to extort money from the driver of a loaded truck at IT Road near Trends Mall on NH-2, under Kangpokpi Police Station. A mobile phone was seized from his possession during the operation.

The arrested individual has been handed over to the concerned police station, and an FIR has been registered against him. Further legal proceedings are underway, according to a police report.