Mass Protest Rallies Held Across Manipur Against Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

NET Web Desk

Mass protest rallies and sit-in demonstrations were held today across various parts of Manipur, including Lilong, Sekmaijin, and Kiyamgei, to condemn the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

In Kiyamgei, the protest was spearheaded by Jamiat Ul-Ulama, Keirao Kendra, and saw active participation from local residents and representatives of various communities. The demonstrators expressed strong opposition to the bill, asserting that it directly undermines the religious rights and traditional practices of the Muslim community.

Protestors criticized the central government, particularly the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, accusing them of politically motivated interference. They warned that the amendment could lead to broader governmental control over Waqf assets, raising concerns about potential misuse or diversion of resources.

Participants held placards demanding the withdrawal of the bill and described the legislation as unconstitutional. “This amendment is a direct assault on our religious rights. It must be repealed at once,” said a member of Jamiat Ul-Ulama, adding that similar protests are taking place nationwide.

The demonstration concluded with a unified declaration that the movement will persist until the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is repealed. Organizers reaffirmed that the protest is not politically driven but guided by faith and conviction, asserting that the resistance is rooted in a belief in divine justice.