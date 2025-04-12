Mizoram To Host First-Ever International Half Marathon In Aizawl On April 26

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 12: Mizoram will host its first international half marathon on April 26 in Aizawl, with participation expected from athletes across India and abroad. The Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) aims to promote sports in the region and provide a platform for emerging talent.

The event is being jointly organised by the Government of Mizoram and Innovations India, and is accredited by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). It is supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Northeast Frontier Railway, Mizoram Athletics Association, various government departments, public sector undertakings, and corporate sponsors.

State Sports and Youth Services Minister Lainghinglova Hmar said the marathon is part of ongoing efforts to encourage youth participation in sports and position Mizoram as a destination for international athletic events. He added that the event would be organised annually to nurture talent and support athletes aiming to represent India at national and international platforms.

More than 1,000 runners are expected to participate in the inaugural edition. Athletes from Kenya and Vietnam have confirmed their participation, along with runners from Indian cities including Delhi, Shillong, Gurugram, Dimapur, Noida, Itanagar, Varanasi, and Indore.

The AIHM 2025 will feature four race categories: Half Marathon (21.1 km), Open Race (10 km), Fun Race (5 km), and Junior Category (5 km). A total prize purse of Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to top finishers.

Top athletes from the Railways Sports Control Board and Services Sports Control Board have been invited. The Governor of Mizoram, who is the chief patron of the event, is supporting efforts to involve the armed forces sports community.