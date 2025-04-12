Nagaland Health Department Strengthens HIV And Syphilis Elimination Programme

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 12: The Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department, in collaboration with the Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS), held a meeting on Friday to reinforce efforts towards eliminating vertical transmission of HIV and Syphilis. Chaired by Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner & Secretary of Health and Family Welfare and NSACS Chairman, the meeting focused on accelerating the implementation of the Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV and Syphilis (EVTHS) programme using a Mission Mode approach.

Key discussions included universal early screening for HIV and Syphilis among pregnant women, ensuring prompt linkage to care and treatment, and enhancing care for infants exposed to these infections. Dr. M Nukshisangla Jamir, Joint Director of the BSD, NSACS, provided an update on the progress of the programme.

The meeting also highlighted the need for integrated, stigma-free maternal and child care, training and sensitization of service providers, and the importance of data-driven decision-making to improve programme outcomes.