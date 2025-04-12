Nagaland MLA S Keoshu Yimkhiung Urges Farmers To Avail Government Schemes

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 12: Nagaland MLA and Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, S Keoshu Yimkhiung, has urged farmers to take advantage of various government schemes and subsidies available to them.

Addressing the beneficiaries of Shamator district during the annual general meeting of the Shamator Organic Farmer Producer Company Limited at Shamator, Yimkhiung highlighted the significance of government support for the farming community.

He encouraged farmers to remain sincere and dedicated in their work and to make use of the opportunities provided through government initiatives.