Nagaland Tops Nationwide In Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 12: Nagaland has secured the top position in the country for Aadhaar Mandatory Biometric Updates for children.

The recognition was awarded during the Aadhaar Samvaad held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, organized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Registrar for Aadhaar, Nagaland, KS Anden Konyak, expressed appreciation to all Deputy Commissioners, stating that the achievement was made possible through their consistent and dedicated efforts across the districts.