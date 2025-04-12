Six Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion, Arms Smuggling

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown on insurgent activities, a joint team of Manipur Police and Central security forces arrested five active militants belonging to various valley-based proscribed outfits during multiple operations conducted across Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts on Friday.

According to police reports, an active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), identified as Md. Ashadon alias Talip alias Laingam (22) of Urup Awang Leikai, Imphal East, was arrested from his locality. Another member of the same group, Mangsidam Wanglen Singh alias Thouna (22), was apprehended from Lei Ingkhol Maning Leikai in Imphal West. He was directly involved in extortion activities, including serving monetary demand letters to shops around Paomei Colony. Nine such demand letters were seized from his possession.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested Huidrom Sunder Singh alias Sanathoi (39), an active member of KCP (Noyon), from the Checkon crossing near Traffic Island in Imphal East. He was involved in arms smuggling and extortion from shops in the Mantripukhri area. A wallet and two mobile phones were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Moirangthem Suranjoy Meitei alias Thousinba (31), an active cadre of KYKL, was arrested from the eastern side of Lamlong Bazar in Imphal East, while another militant, Angom Surjit Singh alias Jojo alias Chenglei (34) of Phayeng Sabal Leikai in Imphal West and associated with PREPAK (Pro), was arrested from his locality. A mobile phone was seized from Meitei’s possession.

In Bishnupur district, Manipur Police also apprehended Leichombam Pakpi Devi (37), an active female cadre of KYKL (SOREPA), from Leimaram Mamang Leikai under Nambol Police Station. She was allegedly involved in both extortion and recruitment of new cadres for the outfit. Two mobile phones were recovered from her.

All arrested individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action, officials said.